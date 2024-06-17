back to top
Search
EntertainmentTV actress files defamation case against director after serious allegations
Entertainment

TV actress files defamation case against director after serious allegations

By: Northlines

Date:

Actor files defamation case against director after serious allegations

In a latest development, TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi has taken legal action against director Manish Harishankar after he made some serious accusations against her. According to reports, the actress has denied the claims and termed them as a publicity stunt.

Previously, the production house behind the show ‘Show Stopper', MH Films, had filed a police complaint against Digangana accusing her of fraudulent behavior and financial misconduct under criminal sections of the law. They alleged that she provided false information about actor Akshay Kumar sponsoring their project.

However, Digangana has refused these allegations saying that the director's story is fictional and untrue. She mentioned that this seems to be a desperate attempt to shift blame as he has not been able to sell the show even after two years. Her lawyer has also issued an official statement calling the claims completely baseless and intended to hide someone's wrongdoings.

As per the lawyer, Digangana has worked with Manish for 7 years and was trying to help him in a difficult situation by proposing a deal through a Memorandum of Understanding. The actress then delivered her part of the commitment by getting a presenter on board after re-editing episodes on her own time and cost. But the director is struggling to fulfill his promises.

It's noteworthy that the production house had earlier sent a legal notice to two other individuals as part of this ongoing dispute. The court proceedings will clarify the real facts in this case of allegations and counter-allegations between the actress and director.

Previous article
Terrifying Moment: Express Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri, Injuries Reported
Next article
Diljit Dosanjh shares humourous anecdote from his childhood days involving a school crush
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Diljit Dosanjh shares humourous anecdote from his childhood days involving a school crush

Northlines Northlines -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh opens up about a childhood incident Punjabi...

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Champion Chandu’ Grows Steadily Over Opening Weekend But Trails ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Northlines Northlines -
'Champion Chandu' Box Office Shows Steady Increase on Weekend Kartik...

SRK urged by Congress leader to visit former teacher battling illness

Northlines Northlines -
Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang has made an emotional plea...

Diljit Dosanjh draws inspiration from SRK’s resilience and worldwide popularity

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood star draws inspiration from peer's global success Singer and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

China’s coast guard reports that a Philippine supply ship collided with...

Over Rs 90,000 crore to be raised as dozens of Indian...

Treasury Considers Personal Income Tax Breaks to Boost Consumption and Private...