TV actress files defamation case against director after serious allegations

Actor files defamation case against director after serious allegations

In a latest development, TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi has taken legal action against director Manish Harishankar after he made some serious accusations against her. According to reports, the actress has denied the claims and termed them as a publicity stunt.

Previously, the production house behind the show ‘Show Stopper', MH Films, had filed a police complaint against Digangana accusing her of fraudulent behavior and financial misconduct under criminal sections of the law. They alleged that she provided false information about actor Akshay Kumar sponsoring their project.

However, Digangana has refused these allegations saying that the director's story is fictional and untrue. She mentioned that this seems to be a desperate attempt to shift blame as he has not been able to sell the show even after two years. Her lawyer has also issued an official statement calling the claims completely baseless and intended to hide someone's wrongdoings.

As per the lawyer, Digangana has worked with Manish for 7 years and was trying to help him in a difficult situation by proposing a business deal through a Memorandum of Understanding. The actress then delivered her part of the commitment by getting a presenter on board after re-editing episodes on her own time and cost. But the director is struggling to fulfill his promises.

It's noteworthy that the production house had earlier sent a legal notice to two other individuals as part of this ongoing dispute. The court proceedings will clarify the real facts in this case of allegations and counter-allegations between the actress and director.