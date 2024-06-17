back to top
Diljit Dosanjh shares humourous anecdote from his childhood days involving a school crush

By: Northlines

Singer Diljit Dosanjh opens up about a childhood incident

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently shared an innocent yet amusing incident from his childhood days that made him feel the was coming to an end. In a candid chat with a media outlet, the internationally acclaimed artist looked back at a time when he briefly ran away from home as an 8-year-old child due to a schoolmate.

As per Diljit's account, there was a girl in his primary school whom he had developed a crush on. When quizzed by seniors about his preferences one day, in his innocent enthusiasm, he openly named this classmate. This led to some teasing from elders, implying they might get married in future. The young Diljit took this literally and proudly informed the girl, only to face repercussions from his teacher upon her complaint. Feeling utterly embarrassed, he began seeing it as a do-or-die situation.

On an impulse, little Diljit packed some fruits along with his cycle and stealthily left home. However, his brief journey was cut short by a nearby villager who scolded and sent him back. For days following the incident, Diljit remained anxious and cleverly missed school by feigning illness. His teacher too let it go thereafter.

Looking back on the amusing childhood experience today, the superstar notes how he felt it was the “end of the world” back then due to a silly school crush. Though a minor hiccup long gone, it offers a hilarious peek into Diljit Dosanjh's days of innocent fun and freshest memories from his growing up years in a quaint Punjabi village.

TV actress files defamation case against director after serious allegations
Modi’s Eid Message Sparks Hope and Joy among Indian Muslims
