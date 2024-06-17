Modi’s Eid Message Sparks Hope and Joy among Indian Muslims

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.
“Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,” Modi said on X.
