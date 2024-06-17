back to top
Search
IndiaModi's Eid Message Sparks Hope and Joy among Indian Muslims
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Modi’s Eid Message Sparks Hope and Joy among Indian Muslims

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.
“Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,” Modi said on X.

Previous article
Diljit Dosanjh shares humourous anecdote from his childhood days involving a school crush
Next article
Zomato Explores Acquiring Paytm’s Cinema and Events Platform to Boost New Business Lines
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Terrifying Moment: Express Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri, Injuries Reported

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Jun 17: At least two rear compartments of...

Gunfire Erupts As Encounter Shakes Jammu And Kashmir!

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, June 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

Massive Fire Wipes Out 200 Bee Homes in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 17: More than 200 boxes of honey...

MHT CET 2024 Results Out: Check Your Score at cetcell.mahacet.org

Northlines Northlines -
The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

China’s coast guard reports that a Philippine supply ship collided with...

Over Rs 90,000 crore to be raised as dozens of Indian...

Treasury Considers Personal Income Tax Breaks to Boost Consumption and Private...