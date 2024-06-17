back to top
Search
EntertainmentKartik Aaryan's 'Champion Chandu' Grows Steadily Over Opening Weekend But Trails 'Bhool...
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Champion Chandu’ Grows Steadily Over Opening Weekend But Trails ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

By: Northlines

Date:

‘Champion Chandu' Box Office Shows Steady Increase on Weekend

Kartik Aaryan's latest film “Champion Chandu” sees improved ticket sales over its opening weekend, though still trails previous hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

The biopic about 's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, starring Kartik Aaryan in the title role, collected Rs. 11.01 crore on its third day at the box office. This marked a healthy 47% rise from Saturday's collection of Rs. 7 crore, bringing the movie's total domestic earnings to Rs. 24.11 crore so far.

While the slow start on Friday of Rs. 4.75 crore was disappointing, trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes that positive word-of-mouth has driven increased footfall over the weekend. The extended Monday holiday is also expected to boost figures further. However, to truly recover from its lackluster opening, “Champion Chandu” must maintain momentum throughout the coming week.

In comparison, Kartik Aaryan's previous blockbuster “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” had made Rs. 55.96 crore over its first three days last year. “Champion Chandu” also lags the opening weekend collections of Kartik's other 2023 hit “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film covers Chandu's inspirational journey from soldier to Paralympic athlete. Starring Kartik Aaryan in a challenging dual role, early reviews have praised the actor's committed performance but found the overall film formulaic. Only time will tell if “Champion Chandu” can find the feet to emerge a success.

Previous article
Understanding the evolving bond between fathers and sons
Next article
Terrifying Moment: Express Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri, Injuries Reported
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Diljit Dosanjh shares humourous anecdote from his childhood days involving a school crush

Northlines Northlines -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh opens up about a childhood incident Punjabi...

TV actress files defamation case against director after serious allegations

Northlines Northlines -
Actor files defamation case against director after serious allegations In...

SRK urged by Congress leader to visit former teacher battling illness

Northlines Northlines -
Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang has made an emotional plea...

Diljit Dosanjh draws inspiration from SRK’s resilience and worldwide popularity

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood star draws inspiration from peer's global success Singer and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

China’s coast guard reports that a Philippine supply ship collided with...

Over Rs 90,000 crore to be raised as dozens of Indian...

Treasury Considers Personal Income Tax Breaks to Boost Consumption and Private...