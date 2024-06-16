Three Cheers for Three Years of Awaam Ki Awaaz!

back to top
By: Northlines

Date:

  • LG congratulates the people of J&K for their overwhelming participation in the Parliamentary election
  • The record voter turnout in the recently concluded Parliamentary election reflects people's unwavering faith in democracy and the constitution: LG
  • Lt Governor expresses gratitude to all the citizens for their valuable suggestions and contribution to policy-making in diverse sectors
  • Awaam Ki Awaaz has also strengthened Jan Bhagidari at the grass-roots level and encouraged people to actively participate in nation building process: LG
  • LG pays tributes to the civilians martyred in Reasi terror attack, appeals to the public to stay united and provide information to Police force & security agencies to completely neutralize the terror ecosystem
  • LG calls upon the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commencing on June 29
  •  Lt Governor shares inspiring stories of Women achievers & Change-makers, lauds the efforts of citizens in popularizing Yoga

JAMMU, June 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated the 3-year anniversary edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme to the citizens of  Jammu Kashmir for their valuable contribution and commitment towards development of  Jammu Kashmir.

“Awaam Ki Awaaz, the people's voice completes 3 years today. Valuable suggestions from citizens helped in policy-making in diverse sectors. It has also strengthened Jan Bhagidari at the grass-roots level and encouraged people to actively participate in nation building process,” the Lt Governor said.
He congratulated the people of J&K for their overwhelming participation in the Parliamentary election. He said the record voter turnout in the recently concluded Parliamentary election reflects people's unwavering faith in democracy and the constitution.
The Lt Governor also paid tributes to the civilians martyred in the terror attack in Reasi and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.
“Let me assure the people that those behind the attack will pay a very heavy price for their barbaric and heinous act. I appeal to the public to stay united and provide information to our Police force and security agencies to completely neutralize the terror ecosystem,” the Lt Governor said.
During this month's edition, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of citizens like Tarun Sharma and Sunaina Abrol from  Jammu, and Kashmir's Shabbir Ahmed Dar in popularizing yoga and transforming it into a Jan-Andolan.
“The stage is set for the Yoga Day celebrations on 21st June. Yoga is a holistic approach towards , happiness and well-being. Now the discipline is the mantra of Yoga which emphasizes on fine balance between mind and body”, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor shared the exemplary endeavour of ‘zero waste' food stall in Doodhpathri by Budgam's Naseema Banu. He said the unique initiative is not only educating locals and tourists about our natural and cultural heritage but also inspiring other food entrepreneurs to adopt sustainable tourism practices.
He appreciated the contribution of Glacial scientist Ulfat Majeed in the field of glacier-glacial lake-climate relationships research. She has emerged as a trailblazer in dealing with the challenges of climate change, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor commended Malik Shugufta Nabi of Ganderbal for helping women in distress, bringing hope in their lives and inspiring others.
Sharing the life's journey of Udhampur's Rita Devi, Kathua's Tripta Devi and Naina Gupta from Ramban, the Lt Governor said the women achievers are the source of inspiration for women entrepreneurs in rural areas.
The Lt Governor made a special mention of  Jammu's female biker, Preeti and Divyavasu Sharma, an IT expert from  Jammu.
Preeti is on a mission to educate and empower young daughters towards a glorious career in the armed forces. Divyavasu Sharma regularly educates the public about cyber threat, prudent use of for greater good and guides people to navigate ever-evolving technology landscape, he said.
The Lt Governor also mentioned about Ruhail Maqbool Sheikh, known as Water Warrior of Pulwama and Jammu's Ritu Salathia, who has emerged as the brand ambassador of J&K's gaming industry.
The Lt Governor shared the suggestions of Rajinder Singh from Majalta and Manzoor Ahmad from Baramulla regarding Swachh Abhiyan, rural health, and waste management.
He also voiced the valuable inputs received from Anantnag's Tabasum Zehra on girl child ; Ahmad Thoker from Rajouri and Munish Badyal from  Jammu on water conservation and assured necessary action by the concerned departments.
The Lt Governor called upon the enlightened citizens to come together to welcome the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to holy shrine, which will commence on June 29.

