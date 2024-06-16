MHT CET 2024 Results Out: Check Your Score at cetcell.mahacet.org

The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 were announced yesterday evening. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their scores online by logging onto the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture in colleges across Maharashtra. This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was held in June. The exam is conducted separately for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) groups.

To view the results, applicants need to enter their application number and password on the website. Along with the scores, the results notification will mention the applicant's overall percentile and subject-wise marks. A total of 37 students scored a perfect 100 percentile in both PCB and PCM groups combined.

With the results now available, the counselling process will begin shortly. Based on the scores, merit list and seat availability, candidates will be allotted seats for admissions through three rounds of centralized selection. Last year, over 1.43 lakh seats were offered for BE/BTech programmes alone.

The exam authority had conducted the MHT CET smoothly across 159 centers in Maharashtra and 16 outside the state. Nearly 6 lakh applicants appeared for the entrance, achieving an overall attendance of 93%. The results demonstrate the hard work and success of thousands of candidates who will progress to higher education through MHT CET.