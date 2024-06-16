back to top
Search
IndiaMHT CET 2024 Results Out: Check Your Score at cetcell.mahacet.org
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

MHT CET 2024 Results Out: Check Your Score at cetcell.mahacet.org

By: Northlines

Date:

The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 were announced yesterday evening. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their scores online by logging onto the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy and in colleges across Maharashtra. This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was held in June. The exam is conducted separately for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) groups.

To view the results, applicants need to enter their application number and password on the website. Along with the scores, the results notification will mention the applicant's overall percentile and subject-wise marks. A total of 37 students scored a perfect 100 percentile in both PCB and PCM groups combined.

With the results now available, the counselling process will begin shortly. Based on the scores, merit list and seat availability, candidates will be allotted seats for admissions through three rounds of centralized selection. Last year, over 1.43 lakh seats were offered for BE/BTech programmes alone.

The exam authority had conducted the MHT CET smoothly across 159 centers in Maharashtra and 16 outside the state. Nearly 6 lakh applicants appeared for the entrance, achieving an overall attendance of 93%. The results demonstrate the hard work and success of thousands of candidates who will progress to higher through MHT CET.

Previous article
Three Cheers for Three Years of Awaam Ki Awaaz!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Three Cheers for Three Years of Awaam Ki Awaaz!

Northlines Northlines -
LG congratulates the people of J&K for their...

Shah’s Bold Move: Area Domination, Zero-Terror Plans Unveiled In Jammu!

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Union Law Minister Reveals Shocking New Criminal Laws for July!

Northlines Northlines -
Calcutta, June 16: Union Minister of State for Law...

NCERT Chief Scraps Teachings on Riots to Modernize Curriculum

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 17:  Rejecting accusations of saffronisation of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Three Cheers for Three Years of Awaam Ki Awaaz!

Shah’s Bold Move: Area Domination, Zero-Terror Plans Unveiled In Jammu!

Union Law Minister Reveals Shocking New Criminal Laws for July!