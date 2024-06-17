back to top
Gunfire Erupts As Encounter Shakes Jammu And Kashmir!

, June 17: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of  Jammu and , officials said on Monday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aragam area of Bandipora district late on Sunday night following information about presence of ultras there, the officials said.
They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on security forces positions. “One body has been spotted at the scene of encounter while searches are on to look for more terrorists in the area,” they said.
Further details are awaited.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

