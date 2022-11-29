Mehbooba vacates Gupkar Bungalow

Ex-legislators given 2-weeks to vacate

govt quarters

Srinagar, Nov 28: Former chief minister and People’s

Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehboob Mufti

vacated from her Gupkar residence on Monday and

shifted to a private house.

PDP spokesperson, Najam-Us-Saqib said Mehbooba

Mufti has vacated from Gupkar official residence today

and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber locality.

Jammu and Kashmir administration had asked Mehbooba

Mufti to vacate her official residence on the high profile

Gupkar road in Srinagar and had stated it was willing to

provide an alternative accommodation.

The Estates Department of Kashmir had sent a notice to

PDP chief on October 15 asking her to vacate the official

residence now known as “Fair View Guest House.”

In another report, former legislators and other leaders,

who were served eviction notices to vacate government

quarters in Anantnag district, were on Monday given two

weeks time to vacate the quarters.

The decision was made after former legislators met

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag at his office today.

DC Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom told that the leaders met

him today and sought breathing time to vacate

government quarters occupied by them.

He said after giving undertaking, 15-days time has been

provided to them to vacate the quarters.

On Saturday, authorities asked former chief minister and

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, 7 former legislators and

one municipal councillor to vacate government quarters

occupied by them in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of

Anantnag district.