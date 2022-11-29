Mehbooba vacates Gupkar Bungalow

Ex-legislators given 2-weeks to vacate
govt quarters
Srinagar, Nov 28: Former chief minister and People’s
Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehboob Mufti
vacated from her Gupkar residence on Monday and
shifted to a private house.
PDP spokesperson, Najam-Us-Saqib said Mehbooba
Mufti has vacated from Gupkar official residence today
and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber locality.
Jammu and Kashmir administration had asked Mehbooba
Mufti to vacate her official residence on the high profile
Gupkar road in Srinagar and had stated it was willing to
provide an alternative accommodation.
The Estates Department of Kashmir had sent a notice to
PDP chief on October 15 asking her to vacate the official
residence now known as “Fair View Guest House.”
In another report, former legislators and other leaders,
who were served eviction notices to vacate government
quarters in Anantnag district, were on Monday given two
weeks time to vacate the quarters.
The decision was made after former legislators met
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag at his office today.
DC Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom told that the leaders met
him today and sought breathing time to vacate
government quarters occupied by them.
He said after giving undertaking, 15-days time has been
provided to them to vacate the quarters.
On Saturday, authorities asked former chief minister and
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, 7 former legislators and
one municipal councillor to vacate government quarters
occupied by them in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of
Anantnag district.