Winter vacations for Leh Distt from Dec- 05 to Feb-28

Srinagar, Nov 28: The Administration on Monday
announced winter vacations in a phased manner for all
government and private schools of Leh district from
December-05 to February-28.
The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh with the approval
of concerned Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive
Officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Developed Council
(LADHC) has issued the official orders in this regard.
CEO Leh said that as approved by the Deputy
Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC, Leh,
the government and private schools shall observe winter
vacations from December-05.
The order reads that the students studying in class Pre-
Primary to 8th shall be let off for winter vacations with
effect from 5th December 2022.
“Rest of the students studying in class 9th to 12th shall
observe winter vacations with effect from 15th December
2022,” CEO said.
The government further said that all the schools shall re-
open on March-01-2023 after winter vacations.
Earlier the government had announced winter vacations
for all government and private schools of winter zone of
Kashmir and Jammu divisions in a phased manner from
December-01 to February-28.