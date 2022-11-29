Winter vacations for Leh Distt from Dec- 05 to Feb-28

Srinagar, Nov 28: The Administration on Monday

announced winter vacations in a phased manner for all

government and private schools of Leh district from

December-05 to February-28.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh with the approval

of concerned Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive

Officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Developed Council

(LADHC) has issued the official orders in this regard.

CEO Leh said that as approved by the Deputy

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, LAHDC, Leh,

the government and private schools shall observe winter

vacations from December-05.

The order reads that the students studying in class Pre-

Primary to 8th shall be let off for winter vacations with

effect from 5th December 2022.

“Rest of the students studying in class 9th to 12th shall

observe winter vacations with effect from 15th December

2022,” CEO said.

The government further said that all the schools shall re-

open on March-01-2023 after winter vacations.

Earlier the government had announced winter vacations

for all government and private schools of winter zone of

Kashmir and Jammu divisions in a phased manner from

December-01 to February-28.