RBI Jammu celebrates Diamond Jubilee, CS inaugurates

Jammu Tawi, Nov 28: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar

Mehta Monday inaugurated the celebrations of Diamond

Jubilee function of Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.

The function was organized to mark the completion of RBI,

Jammu's 60 years.

In order to mark the occasion, a function was organised at

RBI Jammu which was inaugurated by Dr Mehta as Chief

Guest. Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, Reserve

Bank of India, senior officials from RBI and its present and

retired staff members were present on the occasion.

A video showcasing the journey of Reserve Bank of India,

Jammu from year 1962 was played at the function.

The important milestones and achievement of RBI,

Jammu were highlighted in the video. A memoir on RBI

Jammu’s journey during these 60 years was also unveiled

by the Chief Secretary.

Dr. Mehta congratulated all the present and retired staff

members of RBI Jammu present on the occasion.

He highlighted that despite the challenges posed by

Covid-19 in last few years, economy of J&K has shown

robust growth and complemented the efforts of RBI in

ensuring a strong financial ecosystem in the UT. He

further assured them about the support of UT

Administration in its commitment for creating an enabling

atmosphere for sustained economic growth in the region.

Dr. Mehta also acknowledged the contribution of RBI,

Jammu in developing the region and hoped that the staff

members of RBI will continue to work hard in collaboration

with UT administration to make J&K a developed

economy.

Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, RBI also

congratulated its staff members, present and retired on

completing 60 years and appreciated their efforts. He

exhorted upon the RBI employees to work even harder to

take the country forward in this ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Retired employees of the bank were also felicitated at the

function.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Sandeep Mittal,

General Manager of the Bank.