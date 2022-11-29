RBI Jammu celebrates Diamond Jubilee, CS inaugurates

Jammu Tawi, Nov 28: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar
Mehta Monday inaugurated the celebrations of Diamond
Jubilee function of Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.
The function was organized to mark the completion of RBI,
Jammu's 60 years.
In order to mark the occasion, a function was organised at
RBI Jammu which was inaugurated by Dr Mehta as Chief
Guest. Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, Reserve
Bank of India, senior officials from RBI and its present and
retired staff members were present on the occasion.
A video showcasing the journey of Reserve Bank of India,
Jammu from year 1962 was played at the function.
The important milestones and achievement of RBI,
Jammu were highlighted in the video. A memoir on RBI
Jammu’s journey during these 60 years was also unveiled
by the Chief Secretary.
Dr. Mehta congratulated all the present and retired staff
members of RBI Jammu present on the occasion.
He highlighted that despite the challenges posed by
Covid-19 in last few years, economy of J&K has shown
robust growth and complemented the efforts of RBI in
ensuring a strong financial ecosystem in the UT. He
further assured them about the support of UT
Administration in its commitment for creating an enabling
atmosphere for sustained economic growth in the region.
Dr. Mehta also acknowledged the contribution of RBI,
Jammu in developing the region and hoped that the staff
members of RBI will continue to work hard in collaboration
with UT administration to make J&K a developed
economy.
Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, RBI also
congratulated its staff members, present and retired on
completing 60 years and appreciated their efforts. He
exhorted upon the RBI employees to work even harder to
take the country forward in this ‘Amrit Kaal’.
Retired employees of the bank were also felicitated at the
function.
The event ended with a vote of thanks by Sandeep Mittal,
General Manager of the Bank.