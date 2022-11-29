Conspiracy Case: NIA Spl Court sentences 6 JeM militants

Srinagar, Nov28: National Investigating Agency (NIA)

Monday said that its Special Court in New Delhi has

sentenced six Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants in a

conspiracy case.

A statement issued said that the Special Judge, Special

Court for NIA Cases, New Delhi pronounced sentence

convicting 6 accused under various offences of IPC and

UA (P) Act as follows that include Sajad Ahmad Khan

alias Sajjad Ahmed Khan alias Sajjad s/o Ghulam Nabi

Khan r/o Village – Handoora, PS-Awantipora, Distt-

Pulwama, J&K convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine

u/s 121 A, 120B IPC, 18, 18B, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B

IPC r/w sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act.

“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie alias Tanveer Ahmad alias

Tanveer s/o Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganie r/o Village-

Mandoora, PS-Tral, District -Pulwama, J & K convicted

with RI for 5 years and fine u/s 120B IPC, 18, 38 UA (P)

Act. )

Bilal Ahmad Mir alias Bilal Mir alias Billa s/o Farooq

Ahmad Mir r/o Village Gadpora, PS-Tral, District –

Pulwama, J&K convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine

u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B IPC

r/w sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act,” the

statement said, adding that “Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat alias

Muzaffar Bhat s/o Abdul Ganie Bhat r/o Village

Monghama, Tehsil- Tral, District- Pulwama, J & K

convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 122,

120 B IPC, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and section 4 of

Explosives Substances Act.”

The statement further said that Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat alias

Ishfaq Bhatt alias Ishfaq s/o Abdul Mazid Bhat r/o

Khalpora, Marhama, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 120

B IPC, 18, 19, 38, 39 UA (P) Act.

Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan alias Mehraj s/o Late Ghulam

Rasool Chopan, r/o Vill. Handoora, Pulwama convicted for

life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18,

38, 39 UA (P) Act and sections 4, 5 of Explosives

Substances Act.

“The instant case pertains to criminal conspiracy by the

top Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) leaders, namely Mufti Abdul

Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in

Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out terrorist acts in

different parts of India. A large number of Pakistan trained

terrorists, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had

illegally infiltrated into Indian Territory after crossing the

border, with the help of their associates based in different

States of India,” the statement said.

The NIA statement said that all the accused, especially

Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out

reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had

provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror

attacks in India. Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to

Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and

to establish a hideout in Delhi. “The main aim was to

identify, radicalize and recruit youth, impart them training

in handling of weapons and explosives and field craft and

raise funds, procure weapons etc. in order to execute their

nefarious designs,” it said.

The NIA statement said that Tanveer had facilitated

transporting of terrorists and was also involved in

supplying sealed parcels/ food/medicines and other

logistical support. “Explosives were recovered at the

behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered

from Muzzaffar. Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and

had facilitated radicalization of other youth and was

instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists,” the

statement said.