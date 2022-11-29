Conspiracy Case: NIA Spl Court sentences 6 JeM militants

Srinagar, Nov28: National Investigating Agency (NIA)
Monday said that its Special Court in New Delhi has
sentenced six Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants in a
conspiracy case.
A statement issued said that the Special Judge, Special
Court for NIA Cases, New Delhi pronounced sentence
convicting 6 accused under various offences of IPC and
UA (P) Act as follows that include Sajad Ahmad Khan
alias Sajjad Ahmed Khan alias Sajjad s/o Ghulam Nabi
Khan r/o Village – Handoora, PS-Awantipora, Distt-
Pulwama, J&K convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine
u/s 121 A, 120B IPC, 18, 18B, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B
IPC r/w sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act.
“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie alias Tanveer Ahmad alias
Tanveer s/o Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganie r/o Village-
Mandoora, PS-Tral, District -Pulwama, J & K convicted
with RI for 5 years and fine u/s 120B IPC, 18, 38 UA (P)
Act. )
Bilal Ahmad Mir alias Bilal Mir alias Billa s/o Farooq
Ahmad Mir r/o Village Gadpora, PS-Tral, District –
Pulwama, J&K convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine
u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and 120B IPC
r/w sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act,” the
statement said, adding that “Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat alias
Muzaffar Bhat s/o Abdul Ganie Bhat r/o Village
Monghama, Tehsil- Tral, District- Pulwama, J & K
convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 122,
120 B IPC, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and section 4 of
Explosives Substances Act.”
The statement further said that Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat alias
Ishfaq Bhatt alias Ishfaq s/o Abdul Mazid Bhat r/o
Khalpora, Marhama, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir
convicted for life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 120
B IPC, 18, 19, 38, 39 UA (P) Act.
Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan alias Mehraj s/o Late Ghulam
Rasool Chopan, r/o Vill. Handoora, Pulwama convicted for
life imprisonment, RI and fine u/s 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18,
38, 39 UA (P) Act and sections 4, 5 of Explosives
Substances Act.
“The instant case pertains to criminal conspiracy by the
top Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) leaders, namely Mufti Abdul
Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in
Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out terrorist acts in
different parts of India. A large number of Pakistan trained
terrorists, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had
illegally infiltrated into Indian Territory after crossing the
border, with the help of their associates based in different
States of India,” the statement said.
The NIA statement said that all the accused, especially
Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out
reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had
provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror
attacks in India. Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to
Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and
to establish a hideout in Delhi. “The main aim was to
identify, radicalize and recruit youth, impart them training
in handling of weapons and explosives and field craft and
raise funds, procure weapons etc. in order to execute their
nefarious designs,” it said.
The NIA statement said that Tanveer had facilitated
transporting of terrorists and was also involved in
supplying sealed parcels/ food/medicines and other
logistical support. “Explosives were recovered at the
behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered
from Muzzaffar. Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and
had facilitated radicalization of other youth and was
instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists,” the
statement said.