Police releases sketches of 2 terrorists, announces Rs 20 lakh reward

JammuPolice releases sketches of 2 terrorists, announces Rs 20 lakh reward
Tawi, May 6: Even as an intensive search operation is being carried out to track the terrorists who attacked the convoy of Indian Air Force, the Jammu and Police on Monday have released a sketch of terrorists and announced Rs 20 lakh reward for sharing information about them.

On May 4, a group of terrorists attacked a convoy of Indian Air Force in Mendhar-Surankote area of Poonch district in which one air warrior namely Vicky Pahade was martyred and four others suffered injuries.

Official sources said that an intensive search operation has been going on since the terrorist attack on an IAF convoy.

They said that the sketches of two terrorists are released and a reward of Rs 20 lakh is also announced to individuals sharing information about the whereabouts of the terrorists.

However, they said that some suspects were detained and being interrogated to get a lead into the attack.

“The woods of Surankote and Mendhar are being searched while around 15 to 20 kilometres has been cordoned off,” they said, adding that drones are also pressed into service to find out the hiding terrorists.

