Making J&K more attractive to tourists top priority: CS

Srinagar, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday said that admin's top priority is to make the Union Territory more attractive to tourists.

Talking to reporters after his maiden visit to SPS Museum in Srinagar, Dulloo, said that J&K, especially Kashmir is an attractive place for the tourists and to make it more attractive for the tourists is the top priority of the administration. He said that work on SPS museum building is already going on for the last couple of years and it will become an attractive place for tourists.