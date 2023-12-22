Four soldiers killed in action, 3 injured in terrorist ambush in Rajouri

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Dec 21: Four soldiers were killed in action and three others injured when terrorists attacked an army vehicle at Thanamandi area of Rajouri district of J&K on Thursday.

Officials told that the terrorists targeted two army vehicles, a gypsy and a 1-ton vehicle, which were en route to fortify the cordon in the area in neighbouring Surankote, Poonch where anti-terror operation was underway following mysterious explosion near Armed Police Headquarters yesterday late night.

A Jammu-based defence spokesman said that an operation was being conducted in general area DKG (Dera Ki Gali), Thanamandi, Rajouri, since last night.

“Around 4.00 pm, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by the troops. Three soldiers lost their lives in the operation while three suffered injuries and evacuated to nearest medical care,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Operation are in progress. Further details are being ascertained”. However, a senior army official told that four soldiers were killed in the attack.

Our correspondent quoting sources reported the deceased identified were B Singh, K Kumar, C Kumar and G Kumar while injured as Sundeep Kumar, S S Dass and T D Bhaskarrav. However army have confirmed three fatalities and injuries to as many men.

People familiar with the matter said ambulances besides reinforcements of 48 RR and 43 RR have been rushed to the site. “Public movement in the area has been restricted,” an intelligence officer said. Reinforcements were also rushed and a massive anti-terrorist operation was launched.

The stretch between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz, the site of the attack on Thursday, is densely forested and leads to Chamrer and Bhata Dhurian forests, where five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army vehicle on April 20 this year.

In May, five more Army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured in Chamrer forest during an anti-terrorist operation. A foreign terrorist was also killed in the operation.

Five army men including two officers died in an intense gunfight with heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the dense jungles of Kalakote in Rajouri.

The attack took place in the same area where five soldiers of the Army were killed in a deadly attack in the Dara Ki Gali (DKG) area of Surankote in Poonch.

The operation lasted for more than a month in which nine army officials were killed in action while one terrorist was killed after months of attack.

Earlier, joint security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation in the upper reaches of Poonch district after the movement of a suspected group of terrorists in the area. Senior officials of Jammu Kashmir Police including SSP Poonch Vinay Sharma and Army officials rushed to the spot.

A senior Army official said that a group of terrorists had been spotted in the Topa Pir area of Poonch district after which the area had been cordoned off and intensified searches were underway.

Pertinent to mention that Pakistan has been eyeing the Poonch district for fuelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and over a dozen incidents of narcotics smuggling have been foiled which led to the recovery of 87 kilograms of heroin, the international market worth of which is more than Rs 400 crores.

‘Yesterday Explosion'

Yesterday around 9.30 pm a low intensity explosion took place in the Armed Police company base and a few vehicles parked in the premises were damaged in the explosion.

Official sources said four cars suffered minor to moderate damages with panes of these vehicles damaged.

Official sources further said that the nature of this explosion is yet not clear but official quarters have suspicion of this to be a grenade explosion.

Earlier, on November 15, a suspected grenade explosion took place in the premises of a temple in Surankote town after which splinter marks were seen in the temple walls, stairs.