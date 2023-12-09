Kho-Kho trials from Dec 12

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 09: Jammu and Kashmir Kho-Kho Association shall hold selection trials to pick up probable for the upcoming 42nd Junior National Championship to be held at Bimitra in Chattisgarh from December 26 to December 30.

The two-day trials shall take place for those under-18 boys and girls at Green Playfields, Gandhi Nagar here from December 12, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Those interested eligible players need to report to the selection penal of the Association bringing along Adhar Card (original), KKFI UID, personal bank account details, fitness certificate and age index formula (250).