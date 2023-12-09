Cooch Behar Trophy Delhi 167/3 against J&K’s 373 in first innings

By Northlines -

Dhruv joins Achintya, Hatim, Kamaksh in fifties bracket

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi , Dec 9: Delhi were 167/3 at stumps on day-2 against J&K’s first innings score of 373 runs in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Cooch Behar Trophy at Jamia Milia Islamia ground here.

Skipper Sourabh Deswal was unconquered at 62 off 76 balls studded with 7 boundaries, while Tarun Bisht was unbeaten on 45 off 83 balls with 2 fours. Pranav Pant also contributed 32 runs.

For J&K, Ritvik Jaitley took 2 wickets by conceding 30 runs in 10 overs, while Bismaadh Singh claimed one wicket by giving away 30 runs in 12 overs.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 281/3, J&K scored a good total of 373 runs in their first innings. Skipper Achintya Raj Khajuria who was unbeaten on 78 runs, added 6 more runs to his overnight score and contributed 84 runs off 145 balls studded with 9 boundaries, while Dhruv Sharma who was on 10 runs overnight notched up magnificent half-century, scoring 52 runs off 184 balls with 5 boundaries. Mousub Mohd Bhat (19) and Bilal Ahmad Bhat (16) were the other contributors.

Earlier, on day-1 yesterday, winning the toss and batting first, J&K rode on a magnificent opening partnership of 106 runs between wicketkeeper batter Kamaksh Sharma (68) and Salman Ahmad Bakshi (38) to start the innings with a brilliance.
Hatim Reyaz contributed 75 runs off 137 studded with 12 boundaries.

For Delhi, Rounak Waghela took 4 wickets, Saksham Gehlot bagged 3 wickets, Dhruv Kr Chumbak took 2 wickets and Pranav Pant claimed one wicket.

 

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleJr Hockey WC: India crush Canada; storm into quarters
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR