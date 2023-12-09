Cooch Behar Trophy Delhi 167/3 against J&K’s 373 in first innings

Dhruv joins Achintya, Hatim, Kamaksh in fifties bracket

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi , Dec 9: Delhi were 167/3 at stumps on day-2 against J&K’s first innings score of 373 runs in the ongoing Under-19 Men’s Cooch Behar Trophy at Jamia Milia Islamia ground here.

Skipper Sourabh Deswal was unconquered at 62 off 76 balls studded with 7 boundaries, while Tarun Bisht was unbeaten on 45 off 83 balls with 2 fours. Pranav Pant also contributed 32 runs.

For J&K, Ritvik Jaitley took 2 wickets by conceding 30 runs in 10 overs, while Bismaadh Singh claimed one wicket by giving away 30 runs in 12 overs.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 281/3, J&K scored a good total of 373 runs in their first innings. Skipper Achintya Raj Khajuria who was unbeaten on 78 runs, added 6 more runs to his overnight score and contributed 84 runs off 145 balls studded with 9 boundaries, while Dhruv Sharma who was on 10 runs overnight notched up magnificent half-century, scoring 52 runs off 184 balls with 5 boundaries. Mousub Mohd Bhat (19) and Bilal Ahmad Bhat (16) were the other contributors.

Earlier, on day-1 yesterday, winning the toss and batting first, J&K rode on a magnificent opening partnership of 106 runs between wicketkeeper batter Kamaksh Sharma (68) and Salman Ahmad Bakshi (38) to start the innings with a brilliance.

Hatim Reyaz contributed 75 runs off 137 studded with 12 boundaries.

For Delhi, Rounak Waghela took 4 wickets, Saksham Gehlot bagged 3 wickets, Dhruv Kr Chumbak took 2 wickets and Pranav Pant claimed one wicket.