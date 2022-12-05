J&K UT Wrestling Champ from Dec 10

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 05: Two-day J&K UT Wrestling Championship, organised by Wrestling Association of J&K, shall be held at Gymnasium

Hall of University of Jammu (JU) as part of the annual calendar of activities.

The 29th edition of the event is being organised in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, JU and supported by the J&K Sports

Council and J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), a handout issued by the Wrestling Association here today informed.

Those eligible wrestlers from various districts of the J&K have been advised to confirm their entries well in advance and then report to the

organising committee at 8 am on December 10 bringing along Adhar Car and passports size photographs. It will be out of this competition that

J&K team shall be named by the Association for the upcoming National championship slated for Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

For further clarifications and information, players can contact general secretary of the Association, Jai Bharat (8899790423),

treasurer, Om Parkash (9797596802) and Krishan Singh (7006846591).