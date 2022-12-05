LGs Rolling Trophy Inter District Divisional Level Cricket Tourney gets underway at Jammu

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu Dec 06: The final phase of mega cricket tournament LGs Rolls Trophy was inaugurated on Monday at Khel Gaon here. The

cricket tournament is being organized under the supervision of Director of the Department Subash C Chibber and with the able support

of Deputy Director, Central, Jatinder Mishra and Accounts Officer of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Sunil Sharma.

Hundreds of young cricketers and senior officials of the Department were present at the colorful inaugural ceremony of the tournament.

Pertinently 10 district teams of the Jammu division are participating in this phase of the cricket tournament.

The Department has deployed many cricket knowing officials for the smooth conduct of the trophy.

In the first match of the inaugural day, Director YSS flipped a coin in the air, Doda won the toss and elected to field

against District poonch. Both the teams scored equal, getting the equal points. Director Youth Services and Sports J&K

while interacting with the participants of different districts highlighted the importance of young blood in games and sports.

‘’There is no denying that Cricket is a religion in India. Probably because of its stature in the society, the sport has reached

inexplicable heights. It is by far the most glamorous sporting choice of our youth. The J&K Government under LGs Rolling

Trophy, the first of it’s kind cricket tournament, is providing opportunities to J&K youth for showcasing their talent.” he added.

Three other scheduled matches of the day were in progress when this report was filed by the Media & Publicity Wing of the

Directorate of YSS J&K.