Jammu District Judo meet from Dec 26

NL CORRESSPONDENT
, Dec 05: After holding competition in the senior group, Judo Association of J&K shall hold two-day Jammu District
Championship in three age categories of Mini, Sub-Junior and Cadet at New Indoor Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, here from December 26.
Those selected Judokas out of this competition shall represent the district in the upcoming J&amp;K UT Championship, a
handout issued by the Association here today informed.
Those eligible players have been advised to submit their entries, accompanied by the Adhar Card on or before December
24.

