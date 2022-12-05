Jammu District Judo meet from Dec 26

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 05: After holding competition in the senior group, Judo Association of J&K shall hold two-day Jammu District

Championship in three age categories of Mini, Sub-Junior and Cadet at New Indoor Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, here from December 26.

Those selected Judokas out of this competition shall represent the district in the upcoming J&K UT Championship, a

handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Those eligible players have been advised to submit their entries, accompanied by the Adhar Card on or before December

24.