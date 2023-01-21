Indian imports help Russia ride out EU-enforced price cap on crude exports

Despite one and a

half months of price ceiling, shipments

touch 10-week high

BY K RAVEENDRAN

Thanks to more crude imports by India, Russia has managed to beat the European Union embargo and the G-7 price cap on

the Russian crude. In fact, there has been a strong increase in Russian seaborne crude exports, mainly from ports in the

country’s west, according to industry sources.

More crude is flowing to Asia with India increasing imports to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in December compared to

0.95 million bpd in November. The urals blend crude from western ports currently sells at a discount of about $40 per barrel

to the Brent price, in the range of $40 to $45 per barrel.

The western oil embargo had floundered on the defiance of the Biden administration-sponsored call by India and China.

Now after a month and half of the EU enforcing a price cap on Russian crude, it is clear that the export of Russian crude

has in reality gone up from previous levels.

According to Rystad Energy, which is closely monitoring crude oil movements across the world, Russian crude oil exports

by sea, excluding CPC Blend and KEBCO, rose to 3.2 million bpd in the second week of January and reached a 10-week

high. The four-week average rose from 2.55 million bpd in the first week of 2023 to 2.91 million bpd in the second week.

In terms of geography, the main factor is the increase in shipments from ports in Russia’s western region, which rose 0.4

million bpd week-on-week to a 10-week high of 2.3 million bpd. This could mean that Russia has begun to redirect lost

export volumes via the Druzhba pipeline through its western ports.

Current estimates for the period between 1 and 15 January average 3.1 million bpd of shipments, meaning that flows have

rebounded to October-November 2022 levels after dropping to 2.6 million bpd in December. But Rystad adds a word of

caution that that it may be too early to draw any definitive conclusion.

The current January trend is slightly better than Rystad’s own estimate of 2.9 million bpd, however the agency says it is not

revising the forecast upward at this point until there is confirmation that the current increase in flows is not a temporary blip.

The resilience shown by Russian seaborne exports is believed to be a result of the build-up of a fleet of tankers by Russia.

According to current data, the share of tankers operating with Russian oil and depending on Western services and

insurance has dropped from 60 percent during the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2022 to 30 percent after 5 December.

Rystad says identifying the final destinations of Russian oil remains a difficult task, although it remains uncontested that

India and mainland China remain key buyers of Russian crude. According to available data, about a quarter of the flows

remain unidentified. For instance, in weeks 51 and 52 of 2022, the recipients of about 300,000 bpd of Russian oil remain

unknown.

According to published accounts, Russian crude which amounted to hardly 1 percent of India’s import basket pre-Ukraine

action has now increased to over 20 percent, more than what it used to import from Saudi Arabia and similar to imports from

Iraq.

Higher imports by India and China helped Russia rode out the western sanctions quiet remarkably in the initial phase. This

more than made up for the disruptions in the Europe-bound offtakes, with the result that oil earnings had actually gone up.

In terms of prices, the price cap has had a significant effect on oil prices from Russia’s western ports, namely Urals, which

currently accounts for about 45 percent of all Russian exports, including pipeline shipments. Urals from western ports

currently sells at a discount of about $40 per barrel to the Brent price.

At the same time, eastern Russian delivery prices remain above the price cap, with ESPO traded in the range of $65 to $70

per barrel in December-January. Together with Sakhalin oil exports, these flows amount to almost 2 million bpd.

(IPA)