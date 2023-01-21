Saba excels in GDC Rajouri poster making

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 21: As a part of week-long program in connection with ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, the Women

Development Cell of the Government PG College Rajouri organized poster making and

slogan-writing competition on the college campus.

The activity took place under the patronage of the Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Shamim A Azad and Coordinator, Women

Development Cell, Prof Salma Farooq.

A large number of students participated in both the events with great enthusiasm to show their talent.

At the end of the event, Saba of MCA 3rd semester adjudged winner while second place went to Shahnaz of PG 3rd semester. Third

place went to Samaara of UG 4th semester.

Speaking to the participants, Principal appreciated the students for their drawing and writing skills and their dedication in participating

in the campaign.

Prof Rabia Kouser and Dr Parveen Sadotra distributed stationery among the participating students to add to their fervour

and zeal.

Among the prominent faculty members who were present included Prof Abdul Karim, Prof Supriya Gupta and Prof Aasia Rashid .