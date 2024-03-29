Search
How Adobe is Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI to Revolutionize Customer Experiences
How Adobe is Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI to Revolutionize Customer Experiences

Adobe recently announced a suite of groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities within its Experience Cloud platform designed to transform how brands interact with customers. The giant unveiled several AI-powered tools and features aimed at helping businesses deliver seamlessly personalized journeys across every touchpoint.

At the core is a unified experimentation hub that allows marketers to test an unlimited number of variables and pathways. Advanced algorithms and real-time decision making enable optimization of the ideal customer experience for maximizing results. Test outcomes can then be applied universally across communication channels for superior cross-channel engagement.

For B2B companies, Adobe Journey Optimizer is getting a dedicated enterprise edition tailored to the nuances of selling to businesses. It facilitates collaboration between sales and marketing by accounting for account histories and individual buyer roles. Companies can now nurture considerate relationships with entire buying groups for more impactful demand generation.

Brands also gain enhanced control over journey orchestration. Connecting audience segments to digital body language in real-time ensures the right customers get the right touchpoints right when it matters most. Mobile and web enhancements further broaden support for personalized interactions on any device or platform.

Hospitality giant Marriott serves as a prime example of the platform's potential. Adobe Experience Cloud underpins enriching experiences throughout the guest lifecycle, including within the popular Marriott Bonvoy app. As AI-fueled capabilities proliferate, customers can expect ever more intuitive, responsive care from the 's most progressive brands.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

