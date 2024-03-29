Search
EntertainmentHardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Receives Unfair Criticism Due To Mumbai Indians'...
Entertainment

Hardik Pandya’s Wife Natasa Stankovic Receives Unfair Criticism Due To Mumbai Indians’ Poor IPL Performance

By: Northlines

Date:

The model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who is married to star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has found herself at the receiving end of abusive comments on social media stemming from Mumbai Indians' underwhelming performance in the ongoing 2024 season. Stankovic, a Serbian beauty who has dabbled in , tied the knot with Pandya in 2020 and the two seem inseparable, often sharing loved-up on Instagram. However, despite their picture-perfect relationship, certain crude netizens have now blamed Stankovic for her husband's below-par displays on the field in IPL 2024.

Who is Natasa Stankovic and how did she meet Hardik Pandya?

Natasa was born in Serbia and took to modeling from a young age, appearing in campaigns for many top brands. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Satyagraha before featuring in other movies and reality shows. Pandya met Natasa in 2019 while celebrating New Year in Dubai and the two hit it off instantly. After a whirlwind romance, Pandya proposed to a surprised but ecstatic Natasa during a dreamy yacht ride in January 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, later that year. The duo legally married in 2021 and have been inseparable since.

Despite rising abuse over IPL form, couple remains unfazed

While Pandya and Mumbai Indians have struggled in IPL 2024, netizens resorted to below-the-belt attacks on Stankovic, absurdly blaming her for somehow negatively impacting her husband's game. From sexist slurs to demeaning comments on her looks, Stankovic has faced it all in recent times. However, the strong-willed model has risen above such toxicity, choosing not to respond. Pandya too has batted for his wife, asserting family always comes before . The couple continues enjoying quality time with son Agastya, unfazed by such senseless abuse from faceless online trolls.

Previous article
Heroic efforts of Baltimore police to save lives amid cargo ship tragedy revealed through dramatic radio recordings
Next article
How Adobe is Leveraging Cutting-Edge AI to Revolutionize Customer Experiences
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s comedy drama Crew washes away Bollywood gloom

Northlines Northlines -
Three leading ladies - Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and...

Superstar Suriya teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for an intense action drama titled “Love, Laughter, War”

Northlines Northlines -
Tamil superstar Suriya has fans excited with the announcement...

Shehnaaz Gill debuts as playback singer in Bollywood, thanks Salman Khan’s brother for big break

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Mar 29: Shehnaaz Gill lent her voice to...

Eva Mendes Shares Reasons for Stepping Away from Acting After Welcoming Daughters with Ryan Gosling

Northlines Northlines -
Eva Mendes said it was a “no-brainer” for her...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s comedy drama Crew washes away...

Superstar Suriya teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for an intense action...

Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize...