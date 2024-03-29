Hardik Pandya’s Wife Natasa Stankovic Receives Unfair Criticism Due To Mumbai Indians’ Poor IPL Performance

The model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who is married to star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has found herself at the receiving end of abusive comments on social media stemming from Mumbai Indians' underwhelming performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Stankovic, a Serbian beauty who has dabbled in Bollywood, tied the knot with Pandya in 2020 and the two seem inseparable, often sharing loved-up photos on Instagram. However, despite their picture-perfect relationship, certain crude netizens have now blamed Stankovic for her husband's below-par displays on the field in IPL 2024.

Who is Natasa Stankovic and how did she meet Hardik Pandya?

Natasa was born in Serbia and took to modeling from a young age, appearing in campaigns for many top brands. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Satyagraha before featuring in other movies and reality shows. Pandya met Natasa in 2019 while celebrating New Year in Dubai and the two hit it off instantly. After a whirlwind romance, Pandya proposed to a surprised but ecstatic Natasa during a dreamy yacht ride in January 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, later that year. The duo legally married in 2021 and have been inseparable since.

Despite rising abuse over IPL form, couple remains unfazed

While Pandya and Mumbai Indians have struggled in IPL 2024, netizens resorted to below-the-belt attacks on Stankovic, absurdly blaming her for somehow negatively impacting her husband's game. From sexist slurs to demeaning comments on her looks, Stankovic has faced it all in recent times. However, the strong-willed model has risen above such toxicity, choosing not to respond. Pandya too has batted for his wife, asserting family always comes before cricket. The couple continues enjoying quality time with son Agastya, unfazed by such senseless abuse from faceless online trolls.