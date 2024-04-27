back to top
Search
BusinessRBI lays out criteria for Small Finance Banks to upgrade to full-service...
Business

RBI lays out criteria for Small Finance Banks to upgrade to full-service Universal Bank model

By: Northlines

Date:

The Reserve Bank of has established stricter parameters for Small Finance Banks seeking to upgrade into Universal Banks, as per a recent circular. Small Finance Banks will need to have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs. 1000 crores to be eligible for the enhanced banking license.

They will also be required to have scheduled bank status for at least five years and maintain a consistent track record of sound performance over this period. Another prerequisite is that the SFB's shares must be listed on a recognized stock exchange.

On the financial front, the banks need to report net profits in the last two financial years and keep their gross and net non-performing assets below 3% and 1% respectively in the same two year period. Well-diversified loan portfolios will be given preference during the evaluation process.

Existing promoters of eligible SFBs can continue in their role after the transition to a universal bank model. However, no new promoters will be allowed nor will changes be permitted to the existing shareholder structure. There are also no fresh lock-in norms for current promoters' minimum stake.

By stipulating stricter entry barriers around financial strength, asset quality and operational experience, the banking regulator aims to ensure only qualified SFBs with a solid track record can expand their services horizontally across all segments as Universal Banks. This regulatory update provides clarity to Small Finance Banks on the heightened standards required to transform at the appropriate time.

Previous article
Trinamool Congress lodges complaint with West Bengal CEO against CBI Sandeshkhali raid
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Delhi High Court Orders DGCA to Immediately Process Go First Lessors’ Aircraft Deregistration Applications

Northlines Northlines -
“DGCA shall forthwith and not later than five working...

Tech Mahindra shares surge over 13% after revealing ambitious 3-year growth strategy

Northlines Northlines -
Tech Mahindra saw its share price jump over 13%...

Oil prices set to end two-week drop on economic optimism

Northlines Northlines -
As the week draws to a close, oil markets...

Deloitte forecasts 6.6% GDP growth for India in FY25 backed by consumption, trade recovery

Northlines Northlines -
The consulting firm Deloitte has projected India's GDP growth...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trinamool Congress lodges complaint with West Bengal CEO against CBI Sandeshkhali...

‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; has shared...

Mughal Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather