HDFC, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for Kirana members & small merchants

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform with an extensive online and offline presence, of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, today launched an industry-first co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members. The credit card will run on the Diners Club International® network, part of the Discover Global Network, and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted. Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale, said, “At Flipkart Wholesale, we are committed to transforming the Kirana retail ecosystem by leveraging the power of technology and innovation. As part of this vision, we focus on enabling easy and right credit options for small retailers that are aimed at solving their financial challenges. Through the launch of these credit cards, we will help smaller retailers manage their cash flows better while ensuring that the benefits of digitization trickle into the entire B2B ecosystem. We are delighted to join forces with HDFC bank to enable finance for our members and offer an industry-highest cashback of 5% on online spends, that will accelerate their growth trajectory and empower them to build a more sustainable business.” “SMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. As the country’s leading card issuer, it is our endeavour to provide customized solutions for this vital segment. Through this partnership with Flipkart Wholesale, we hope to support even more Kirana stores and small merchants, and help them to optimize their transactions, streamline their operations and deliver a rewarding experience,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments and Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank. “We are thrilled to partner with Flipkart Wholesale, and we are confident that the new card will prove beneficial to the retailers.”

“Working with HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale will provide a valuable offering to small and medium sized businesses in India and extend the benefits and capabilities Diners Club offers in the market,” said Annie Zhang, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at Diners Club International®. “Through the partnership, this important and growing segment will now have another payment option to finance and grow their business.”