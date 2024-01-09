Hari Singh Chib felicitates Silambam Athletes for their outstanding performance at 5th Asian Championship

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 10: Hari Singh Chib, Vice President of JKPCC, today honored the outstanding Silambam athletes who showcased unparalleled skill and dedication at the recently concluded 5th Asian Silambam Championship in Tamil Nadu from December 26th to December 29th, 2023. The felicitation ceremony was held at Jammu North Assembly segment, showcasing the remarkable talents and dedication of the Indian team.

The felicitation event, held in the presence of esteemed coaches Sh. Rajneesh Gupta and Jai Gupta, witnessed the recognition of the exemplary achievements of the Indian Silambam team. Dignitaries, including Sh. Jitender Kumar, Sh. Virender Singh (President of the Association), Sh. Kaka Ram (General Secretary of the Association), and Sh. Sunil Singh (Youth President, Jammu North), joined Sh. Hari Singh Chib in acknowledging the athletes for their stellar performances on the international stage.

Gold Medalist Sh. Naresh Kumar and Silver Medalists Malika Bhagat, Riya Choudhary, and Palak Choudhary were lauded for their exceptional prowess in the ancient martial art form. The Bronze Medalists, including Sh. Pulkit Singh, Sh. Sant Kumar, Shravan Singh, Sh. Bharat Gupta, Pulastya Koushal, and Maneet Kumar, were also recognized for their dedication and contribution to India's success at the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Singh Chib expressed profound appreciation for the athletes, emphasizing the significance of their accomplishments in promoting the cultural heritage embedded in Silambam. He highlighted the need for continued support and encouragement for traditional martial arts, recognizing them as vital elements of India's rich legacy.

Hari Singh Chib, recognizing the untapped potential within the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, urged the government to extend comprehensive support and assistance to budding players.

Emphasizing the immense talent that resides within the region, Chib underscored the necessity of providing these young athletes with the necessary platforms and resources to hone their skills.