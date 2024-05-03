back to top
International
International

Trial jurors hear 2016 recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen on hush money dealings

By: Northlines

Date:

Prosecutors are making headway in tying the former President directly to payments aimed at silencing women during the 2016 campaign, according to new revelations at the ongoing trial in New York. Key evidence presented this week includes a secretly recorded conversation between Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen from just before the pivotal election.

In the recording, the two men can be heard discussing a plan to purchase the rights to former Playmate Karen McDougal's story from the Enquirer tabloid. McDougal had claimed an affair with Trump, which he denies. Cohen reveals he spoke with the Trump Organization's CFO about “setting up funding” for the arrangement. Trump then asks how much they need to pay, suggesting cash before agreeing to a check.

The jury also listened to over six hours of testimony from Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented both McDougal and Stormy Daniels in their negotiations with Cohen. He expressed surprise upon learning his work may have unintentionally helped Trump's election chances. Texts on election night show even the Enquirer's editor acknowledging their “activities may have assisted” the campaign.

While Trump's defense aims to show he was protecting his family not campaign, the prosecution is building a case that the payments were made to illegally influence the election. They have utilized detailed records, meetings and financial transactions to methodically piece together evidence tying the then-candidate to direct involvement in the scheme. All signs point to more crucial testimony still to come from Cohen himself as the second week of the high-profile trial continues.

