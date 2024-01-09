DC Ganderbal inaugurates playground at Surfraw

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Jan 09: In a momentous event today, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, inaugurated the newly constructed playground at Baghi Surfraw.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including DDC member Gund, Norani Ahmad Jara, BDC member Gund, Rafeeq Ahmad Poswal, Sarpanch Ghulam Qadir Khatana, DYSSO Ganderbal, Tehsildar Gund, SDPO Kangan, and SHO Gund.

Addressing the gathering during an impressive function, the DC dedicated the playground to the local community, emphasizing the crucial role sports play in the holistic development of the youth.

He urged the local youth to actively utilize the newly established facility, highlighting that engagement in sports can serve as a deterrent to social issues, particularly the menace of drug abuse.

In his interaction with the PRIs, the DC commended them for their pivotal role and unwavering support in the development of all corners of the district. He also expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the successful completion of this project.

The inauguration of the playground has brought immense joy to the youth who hailed the efforts of the district administration of Ganderbal for their commitment to fostering recreational spaces for the community.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of promoting sports and physical well-being, fostering a healthy lifestyle among the residents of Ganderbal.