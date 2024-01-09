Athletes from border sector Keran win bronze, silver at National Taekwondo Championship

Tasaduq Hussain

Kupwara, Jan 09: In a remarkable accomplishment for the border sector, two athletes from Keran participated in the 6th National Taekwondo Championship in Odisha, securing Bronze and Silver medals. This marks the first such achievement from their region.

The J&K Taekwondo team emerged victorious, clinching a total of 19 medals at the championship. The team showcased exceptional skill and determination by winning 9 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Arslan and Aliya Azmat, natives of the border area in the Keran sector, located in the north of Kashmir's Kupwara district at an altitude of 8000 ft, brought home the bronze and silver medals, respectively. They were the first representatives from their area to participate in a national event outside the Union Territory.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Aliya shared her experience, saying she competed against participants from Chandigarh and Delhi and won the silver at the national games.

Despite facing defeat in the third fight round against Nagaland, Aliya expressed satisfaction with her performance. She thanked her parents and coach for their unwavering support and emphasised her determination to elevate the names of the valley in general and Keran sector in particular in the field of sports.

Mohammad Arsalan, who secured the bronze at the national championship, told KNO that he faced competitors from Chandigarh and Maharashtra in the first two rounds. Expressing joy and pride, Arsalan said it was his first national game and he managed to secure the bronze.

Both athletes expressed their aspirations to reach new heights in Taekwondo in the future.

Meanwhile, the locals in Keran celebrated the achievements of these athletes. They said there is a need to promote a sports culture in the region to provide more opportunities for youth. Such accomplishments will encourage more youth to engage in sports, they said.