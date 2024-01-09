Vipul Sharma Wins Silver Medal in Judo

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Jan 09: Vipul Sharma an exceptional Judo athlete, achieved a remarkable feat at the 67th National School Games held in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Sharma competed in the 73 kg weight category and secured the prestigious Silver Medal. Under the expert guidance of Judo Coach Rajive Kumar, Sharma displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the competition. The journey to the Silver Medal was no easy feat, but Sharma's dedication, perseverance, and intensive training paid off, allowing him to excel in his performance. Upon learning about Sharma's remarkable achievement, the Director of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Subash Chander Chhibber expressed his heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to the deserving player and his Coach Rajive Kumar. “This recognition from such a reputable authority serves as a testament to the hard work and commitment put forth by Sharma and the coaching team” he added.

He further said that the National School Games is one of the most prestigious tournaments in which young athletes from across the country showcase their talent every year and compete at the highest level. Sharma's impressive performance reflects his exceptional skills and potential in the sport of Judo. Deputy Director Central of YSS Jatinder Mishra while expressing hos joy on the impressive performance of the athlete has said that, Sharma's outstanding success at the event not only brings pride to his school and coach but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring Judo athletes across the nation. This achievement serves as a reminder of the importance of determination, discipline, and perseverance in pursuing excellence in sports.