J&K contingent for National Youth Festival flagged off

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 9: The 62-member J&K UT contingent for National Youth Festival was flagged off by the Director Youth Services and Sports, Sh Subash Chander Chibber in the presence of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (Jammu), Sh Suram Chand Sharma from Youth Hostel Nagrota, here this morning.

The contingent has left for Nashik, Maharashtra to participate in the prestigious Festival which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Sh Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024.

The National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 to highlight the youths who are the future of our country and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda who always motivated the youth of the country and spoke about the right use of the youth in the development of the country.

The National Youth Festival is organized by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in collaboration with one of the state governments and is held in a different state each year during National Youth Week, 12-16 January every year.

Young and experienced artists from across the Union Territory after performing diverse forms of classical and folk dances and songs were selected by a panel of experts to participate in this mega event.

“The participating artists have been selected on merit after performing in the Inter-District competitions at the twin divisions of the UT before the State Level competitions,” said Mr Chibber.

The Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Mr Sharma said that the National Youth Festival serves as a launching pad for folk and classical artists of the country to showcase their talent at the higher levels.