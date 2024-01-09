VAJK felicitates Jammu District team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 09: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) today felicitated the Jammu District team for retaining the 35th J&K Senior (Men) Volleyball Championship in the three-day event which held at Chogul Maidan in district Kupwara of Kashmir Division.

In total, 21 teams, including the departmental side of J&K Police took part in this competition.

The winning team presented a cash prize of Rs 5,000 by treasurer of the Association, Ramesh Sharma.

Among the outstanding players who were honored included Mannat Choudhary, International player; Parvinder Singh and Vipan Sharma at MA Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Sharma congratulated the Jammu team for their splendid performance in championship and urged upon them to scale new heights in the coming days.

Kuldip Magotra CEO VAJK presented a brief note of the J&K championship. Also present were H.S Gill, executive vice president VAJK; Rajiv Dogra, Naresh Kumar and Mulkhraj Sharma.

The winning team also interacted with Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council (JKSC), Balbinder Singh.