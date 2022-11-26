GDC Samba wins inter-college Kabaddi title

NL Correspondent

Samba, Nov 25: Hosts Government Degree College (GDC) Samba emerged winner of the inter-college Kabaddi

tournament of district Samba beating GDC Purmandal in the final.

The winner and runners-up teams were felicitated by the Principal of the College, Dr Ravinder Kumar Tickoo in the

presence of faculty members, students and staff of the College.

Speaking to the gathering the Principal appreciated the cooperation of the colleges and raising of the competitive teams by

the sports departments of participating colleges.

He was all praise for Physical Director of the College, Sanjeev Jamwal for channelling the energies of the students by

involving them in competitive sports.