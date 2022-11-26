GDC Samba wins inter-college Kabaddi title

NL Correspondent
Samba, Nov 25: Hosts Government Degree College (GDC) Samba emerged winner of the inter-college Kabaddi
tournament of district Samba beating GDC Purmandal in the final.
The winner and runners-up teams were felicitated by the Principal of the College, Dr Ravinder Kumar Tickoo in the
presence of faculty members, students and staff of the College.
Speaking to the gathering the Principal appreciated the cooperation of the colleges and raising of the competitive teams by
the sports departments of participating colleges.
He was all praise for Physical Director of the College, Sanjeev Jamwal for channelling the energies of the students by
involving them in competitive sports.
