NL Correspondent
Jammu, Nov 25: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold J&K UT Judo (Junior and Cadet) Championship on
December one at Judo Hall, Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.
Selected Judokas out of this event shall J&K at the National Championship slated to be held at Ranchi from December 15
to December 19, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.
Those interested eligible Judokas have been advised to submit their entries by fulfilling the formalities to the coaches
before November 30.
J&K Judo Champ on Dec 1
