J&K Judo Champ on Dec 1

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 25: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold J&K UT Judo (Junior and Cadet) Championship on

December one at Judo Hall, Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

Selected Judokas out of this event shall J&K at the National Championship slated to be held at Ranchi from December 15

to December 19, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Those interested eligible Judokas have been advised to submit their entries by fulfilling the formalities to the coaches

before November 30.