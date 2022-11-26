Inter-zonal girls athletics meet of Jammu concludes

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 25: Annual inter-zonal girls athletics meet of district Jammu, organised by the Department of Youth Services and

Sports (DYSS), concluded today at Khel Gaon, Nagorta in the city outskirts, here.

The two-day event witnessed healthy competition among young athletes of Jammu in three age groups of under-14, under-

17 and under-19 in various field and track events.

The Results:

UNDER-19: 800 meters: Mehnaz Begum of Zone Dansal, Ist; Tania Devi of Zone Bhalwal, 2nd and Bandhu Sharma of

Zone Chowki Choura, 3rd.

3000 meters: Shaina Akhter, Dansal, Ist; Archana, Akhnoor, 2nd and Rubia Devi, Chowki Choura, 3rd. 200 meters:

Aysushi, Bhalwal, Ist; Payal, Chowki Choura, 2nd and Vaishakha, Dansal, 3rd. Discuss Throw: Raksha Devi, Akhnoor, Ist;

Kajal, Miran Sahib, 2nd and Vaishali, Chowki Choura, 3rd. Javelin Throw: Anusekhakai, Akhnoor, Ist; Preeti Goria, Satwari, 2nd

and Tanu Devi, Gandhi Nagar, 3rd.

UNDER-17: 800 meters: Syma Bibi, Dansal, Ist; Priya Bhagat, March, 2nd and Pranavi, Bhalwal, 3rd. Triple Jump: Konika

Chib, R.S Pura, 1st; Nirjala, Satwari, 2nd and Mansi Devi, Bishnah, 3rd.

UNDER-14: 200 meters: Rosham Bibi, R.S Pura, Ist; Jasmin, Bhalwal, 2nd and Radha Rani, Satwari, 3rd. High

Jump: Muskaan Sharma, Jourian, Ist; Anmol, Satwari, 2nd and Arushi, Jammu, 3rd.