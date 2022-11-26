Udhampur girl finds berth in J&K U- 19 Cricket team

By Northlines -

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Nov 25: Promising young cricketer from district Udhampur, Sonali has been selected in the J&K
Association (JKCA) to represent its under-19 team for the upcoming limited overs tournament at
Pune in Maharashtra.
It was for the first time that a young female cricketer from district Udhampur has found place in the J&amp;K
team. An eighth standard student of Government High School Garhi, Sonali has made the entire district
proud.
She trains at Pragalbha Cricket Academy being run by young coaches on the grounds of a
Government school. Young cricketers are being trained at the Academy by team of coaches including Pooja
Sharma (Head coach), Pavitter Singh and Varinder Singh.

SHARE
Previous articleWhat Team India must do to win the 2nd ODI
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR