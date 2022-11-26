Udhampur girl finds berth in J&K U- 19 Cricket team

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Nov 25: Promising young cricketer from district Udhampur, Sonali has been selected in the J&K

Cricket Association (JKCA) to represent its under-19 team for the upcoming limited overs tournament at

Pune in Maharashtra.

It was for the first time that a young female cricketer from district Udhampur has found place in the J&K

team. An eighth standard student of Government High School Garhi, Sonali has made the entire district

proud.

She trains at Pragalbha Cricket Academy being run by young coaches on the grounds of a

Government school. Young cricketers are being trained at the Academy by team of coaches including Pooja

Sharma (Head coach), Pavitter Singh and Varinder Singh.