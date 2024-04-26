back to top
Property of 4 Pak-Based terrorist handlers attached in Handwara

Srinagar, Apr 25: and Police have attached the properties of four terrorist handlers in Handwara after a court declared them proclaimed offenders.

These proclaimed offenders exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(PoJK) in the 1990s. Since they are continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, their properties were confiscated, a police statement said.

The properties attached include land measuring ten Marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja son of Mohammad Subhan Khwaja resident of Kralgund; land measuring 16-3/4 Marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat Son of Abdul Rehman Bhat Resident of Badra Payeen; land measuring 01 Kanal and 2 Marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir Son of Mohammad Sultan Mir Resident of Ashpora; and land measuring 01 Kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai resident of Khaipora, Qaziabad.

These terrorists are also involved in different cases of Police District Handwara and are actively trying to revive and run the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

Besides these four, 51 persons of Jammu and Kashmir nationals who have exfiltrated to Pakistan/Pak Occupied Kashmir for illegal arms training and are operating from there have also been declared as Proclaimed offenders by the court, police said.

The action is also being contemplated against them under the law, it added.

