What Team India must do to win the 2nd ODI

INDIA batter Shreyas Iyer admitted that a 'few things didn't go their way' in the opening ODI against New Zealand and as a team, they

need to 'introspect' and comeback stronger in the remaining two games of the series.

Tom Latham hit an attacking unbeaten 145 off 104 balls while skipper Kane Williamson struck an unconquered 94 off 98 deliveries as

New Zealand chased down India's 307-run target with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare. Iyer, who scored a 76-ball 80, said 306

for 7 posted by India was a commendable total but the visitors were blown away by the unconquered 221-run fourth wicket partnership

between Latham and Williamson.

"The situation we were in and from there to reach 307 is a commendable total. Definitely, some things didn't go our way today but it's a

learning curve, we can introspect, comeback with new ideas in the next game," he said in the post-match press conference. The right-

handed batter said India can't afford to get bogged down by the defeat and approach the next two matches with a positive frame of mind.

"It's not easy to directly come from India and play here. Wickets keep on changing in every place and this is a challenge which you need

to face. You have to be mentally strong, just have to adapt to the situations," Iyer said.

He lauded the fearless approach of Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson, which made a big difference as hosts New Zealand

took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a comfortable seven-wicket win in the high-scoring first match on Friday.

"Both of them (Latham and Williamson) played fantastic knocks. They knew which bowlers to target at a specific time. I believe their

partnership completely changed the scenario of the game and that was a crucial phase for us to get wickets. "If we would have got one

wicket we would have been under their skin and the situation could have been completely different. But kudos to them that they found the

strength to convert those loose balls into boundaries and sixes. They were fearless in their approach and I feel that's what helped them,"

Iyer added.