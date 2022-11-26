Ambrane launches new Smartwatch in 4 bright colours

New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Mobile Accessories brand, adds a new extension to its range of Wearables with the bigger display

smartwatch in the 5K segments, Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch. Compared to the standard displays available in its segment, the

smartwatch flaunts a bigger screen with a 25% brighter display for the users at a competitive price. Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch

comes in 4 colour variants – Red, Blue, Green and Black. The product is exclusively available on Flipkart along with the company

website.

Meant for the ones who prefer bigger dials to complement their bolder attitude and individuality, the Wise Eon Pro smartwatch

offers a complete package. The smartwatch has a 550 nits 1.85” LucidDisplayTM, 240×280 resolution, ensuring high visibility with a

25% brighter display even in broad daylight. The scratch-resistant 2.5D Glass is designed to be worry-free. To complement

everyday OOTD looks, the smartwatch supports an intriguing 100+ watch faces, including interactive dials, live watch faces,

customizable widgets, and personalization options.

The smartwatch is a trendsetter among the GenZ generation, with 100+ sports modes that include standard running, walking,

and cycling, as well as extreme sports like gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc

games, and many more. It also keeps records and can provide users with insights on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis. Along

with fitness measurements, the Wise Eon Pro smartwatch also supports Wellness, monitors blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn

you about oxygen deficiency, tracks sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and tracks menstrual cycle for females.

Furthermore, it is certified IP68 water resistant, allowing users NOT to be concerned about the smartwatch’s health while wearing it

while cooking, cleaning, or doing underwater activities such as swimming with it.

Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch is equipped with a 280mAh battery for hassle-free and typical usage of up to 10 days and 25 days of

standby time once fully charged. It has Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling feature, and also comes enabled

with voice assistance, bringing convenience to everyday use. Users can also directly control music playback and camera functions

on a paired smartphone from the wearable.

Mr. Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane India, says, “In recent years, the smartwatch industry in India has been buzzing, with

rapid evolution in technology making it more pocket friendly for the masses. The new Ambrane Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch

becomes the perfect fit, with an unprecedented experience at entry price points, which will drive the growth of this segment.”

Ambrane, shall be further announcing the launch of 2 more smartwatches by the end of next month.