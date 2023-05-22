GDC Paloura, Mishriwala, Jammu clinches gold in firing

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

May 22: In the Annual Training Camp (ATC J1),organized by 2 J&K Girls Bn., held at NCC camping ground, Nagrota, w.e.f. 8 May to 17 May 2023, cadet Madhu Devi, clinched gold medal in firing, cadet Sandhya  got gold medal in Tug of War, cadet Divya got silver in basket ball, cadet Shruti  clinched a silver in volleyball and certificates of merit were given to Simran Devi and Divya Kapta in various cultural activities.

The Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Ashu Vashisht , congratulated the cadets for their achievement and encouraged them to give their best  in future also. She also lauded the efforts of Lt Kusha Sharma , ANO 2 J&K girls Bn. for guiding and motivating the cadets.

SHARE
Previous articleTCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR