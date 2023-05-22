GDC Paloura, Mishriwala, Jammu clinches gold in firing

NL Corresspondent

Jammu May 22: In the Annual Training Camp (ATC J1),organized by 2 J&K Girls Bn., held at NCC camping ground, Nagrota, w.e.f. 8 May to 17 May 2023, cadet Madhu Devi, clinched gold medal in firing, cadet Sandhya got gold medal in Tug of War, cadet Divya got silver in basket ball, cadet Shruti clinched a silver in volleyball and certificates of merit were given to Simran Devi and Divya Kapta in various cultural activities.

The Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Ashu Vashisht , congratulated the cadets for their achievement and encouraged them to give their best in future also. She also lauded the efforts of Lt Kusha Sharma , ANO 2 J&K girls Bn. for guiding and motivating the cadets.