Game-changing idea focused on a groundbreaking wireless stump camera system wins global hackathon at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

NL CorresspondenT

Jammu Tawi: The ICC and Nium, the global platform for on-demand money movement, today announced the Next In Hackathon game-changing winning idea by team StumpEye which will provide a groundbreaking wireless stump camera system offering in-depth batting and bowling analysis.The second edition saw double the number of registrations that were recorded at the first Hackathon earlier in the year with more than 22,000 entries from 119 countries including Kenya, Nepal, and Nigeria.The ICC and NIUM wanted to harness the world's brightest minds to create revolutionary ideas for the sport. The teams were challenged to develop ideas across three key areas: fan experience, grassroots cricket, and performance analytics.In an exclusive event held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, the winning team StumpEye showcased a prototype that has the potential to transform the cricket experience offering an insightful perspective on the game for grassroots cricketers around the world. The Hackathon saw seven passionate shortlisted teams invited to present their concepts and creations to a panel of prestigious judges, Anil Kumble, Next In Hackathon Ambassador; Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital; Ankit Gupta, NIUM Chief Architect; Jeremiah Glodoveza – NIUM Senior VP, Brand & Communications and Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group CEO. In addition, there were representatives from reputable venture funds and sports organizations to support and provide industry expertise to the teams. The winning entry from team StumpEye said: “We are so thrilled to win the ICC NIUM Next In 2.0 Hackathon. It's been a tremendous journey for us from an idea that sprung from a personal experience of coaching my son. We wish to sincerely thank the ICC and NIUM for providing us with the platform, the opportunity, and the chance to express our ideas and help us take the big leap! Dreams do come true and ICC and NIUM have just helped us realize that.”ICC Head of Digital, Mr. Finn Bradshaw said: “At the ICC we are always looking for ways to inspire the love of cricket. The ideas presented at Next In 2.0 delivered that in abundance. It was so inspiring to see the passion and talent on display from all the finalists. Congratulations to the winners StumpEye and thanks to our partners Nium for sharing in our vision and helping make this a reality.”Mr. Jeremiah Glodoveza, NIUM Senior VP, of Brand & Communications said: “The finalists for the Nium and ICC Next In Hackathon represent the best-of-the-best technology ideas in cricket, today. These concepts show a bright future for the game and we celebrate the high level of innovation on global display.” Hackathon Ambassador Mr. Anil Kumble said: “The Next In Hackathon has once again provided us with innovative enhancements for all fans of cricket. There is a growing importance of technology in sports and how it improves the experience for all stakeholders of the game. I am excited to see how all the ideas that were presented to us for fan experience, grassroots cricket, and performance analytics can have a positive impact on cricket in the long term.”