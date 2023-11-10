Okaya EV Chargers to install 2,550 charging stations for IOCL

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Okaya EV Chargers, a pioneering name in electric vehicle charging solutions, announces its landmark partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to install a total of 2,550 EV chargers across the nation. This collaboration signifies a remarkable step forward in bolstering the electric vehicle infrastructure, with the installation of 362 chargers spanning across more than 20 states.

These EV chargers encompass a diverse range of high and low-voltage options, including the 3.3KW Charger, 7.4KW Charger, 30 KW Wall Mounted CCS2 DC Fast Charger, and 60 KW CCS2 DC Fast Charger. Additionally, it incorporates multi-layered protective mechanisms such as Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Over Current, Short Circuit, Surge protection, Over Temperature, Ground Fault Protection, Residual Current, and Emergency Shutdown with an alert system.

As a leader in the EV charging industry, Okaya EV Chargers has already installed more than 2000 EV chargers, marking a significant stride in India's transition towards sustainable transportation. “We are thrilled to join hands with Indian Oil Corporation Limited in this monumental endeavor,” said Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya EV Chargers. The total investment for this initiative amounts to INR 125 Crores, reflecting the substantial commitment of both Okaya EV Chargers and IOCL to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support the government's push towards cleaner transportation.