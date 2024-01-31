Eyeing Kashmir Valley seats, BJP opens poll offices across all Lok Sabha constituencies

Srinagar: Eying all the parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has established poll offices across all constituencies in the Union Territory, while also announcing the launch of party's election campaign.



The party leaders expressed confidence in securing victory in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Kashmir, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes as the key selling point. “The party's parliamentary board will soon announce the candidates' names, with expectations that Anantnag-Rajouri seat will be prioritised in the first list,” said Ashok Koul, party's general secretary for Jammu and Kashmir.

Koul said the BJP's aim is to secure three seats from the Kashmir region, presently held by the National Conference, in addition to the two seats already held by the party in Jammu.



In May 2022, the Delimitation Commission merged Jammu division's Poonch and Rajouri districts, collectively known as the Pir Panjal region, with south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, significantly favouring substantial Gujjar population.



The Delimitation Commission's decision has elated the Gujjar-Bakerwal population, who anticipate that the revised electoral boundaries will facilitate the election of a representative from their community to the Parliament.



Meanwhile, all parties from the Union Territory are eyeing this seat. The PDP sources said they are keen to contest on this seat if the National Conference and Congress, both part of the INDIA alliance, leave it to them. However, the National Conference has already indicated that the party will fight from all seats, especially the ones already with it, including the Anantnag seat.



In north Kashmir's Baramulla, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana inaugurated the election office for the Parliamentary constituency. BJP leader Surinder Ambardar announced the formal opening of the Srinagar office, saying the constituency's significant voter base will support the BJP. With 38 BJP offices established in Srinagar alone, Ambardar said the party is determined to contest all seats in the Valley, aiming for a clean sweep in the upcoming Los Sabha elections.