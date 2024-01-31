Himachal Pradesh’s upper Shimla records first snowfall of season; 300 tourists stranded at Atal Tunnel in Manali rescued

Shimla, Jan 31: Himachal Pradesh recorded first widespread snowfall of the season on Wednesday.



Several places in upper Shimla got first snow of the season. Snow is being reported from Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Kullu as well.

Manali town also received mild snowfall, which delighted the hoteliers and farmers of the region.

Meanwhile, Himachal Police rescued 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after heavy snow on Tuesday evening.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said, “Around 50 vehicles and one Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus got stuck near the South Portal of ATR, in which 300 tourists were travelling. All tourists have been evacuated from ATR.”



The SP said that she, along with Manali SDM, tehsildar and SHO, conducted a rescue operation.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh for two days.



According to the IMD, from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain or snow is likely at places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Shimla districts.