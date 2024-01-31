Extreme cold, fog continue to disrupt life in north India; very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 31: The national capital as well as the entire north Indian belt continued to be in the grip of severe cold and fog on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Delhi recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi while moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

“The INSAT 3DR Image of 0530 hrs IST shows Dense Fog layer over South Punjab, Haryana & Delhi seen as white patch overlapped by Medium/High Clouds in Red Patches,” read a post on the IMD's official X handle on Wednesday.

The central weather forecasting agency said Delhi, which has been experiencing freezing cold over the last few weeks, recorded its lowest maximum temperature and second-lowest minimum temperature in the last 13 years this January.

A thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital as the city woke up another bitterly cold morning on Wednesday.



The weather agency predicted a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains till February 4, with the intensity peaking on Wednesday and Thursday.



“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 6 days (30th January to 04th February) and decrease significantly thereafter,” the IMD posted on X.



In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, trees and houses were seen covered under a blanket of snow as it received fresh snow.



Met officials, meanwhile, forecast isolated heavy rain or snow over Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.



Strong surface winds at 30-40 kmph are likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday, according to the IMD.