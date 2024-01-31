Logo, mascot for Khelo India Winter Games launched

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig BD Mishra (retd) launched the logo and mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024 on Tuesday.



Sinha congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and extended his best wishes to the players, officials and members of organising committees.

Sinha said, “Khelo India Winter Games honour sporting excellence, courage and character on the breath-taking snow mountains and it is a great sporting spectacle for the Union Territory of J&K.”



He also observed that the mascot for winter games—Snow Leopard—is the symbol of Himalaya's natural heritage and reflects the commitment of the government towards the protection and preservation of wildlife.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 4th edition of Winter Games, snow skating, ice hockey and curling have been shifted to Ladakh while other sports events will be held at world famous ski resort, Gulmarg.