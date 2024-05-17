back to top
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wraps Up Visit To Kashmir, Returns To Delhi

Srinagar, May 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wrapped up his brief visit to Valley during which he interacted with several delegations, including those from the BJP and local Sikhs, officials said.
Shah, who arrived here on Thursday evening, left for New Delhi on Friday morning, they said.

Though his visit in the midst of in and Kashmir led to speculation of his meetings with some Kashmir-based mainstream political leaders, there was no official word on the minister's engagements before he left the Valley.
While Baramulla goes to the polls on May 20, voting for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is scheduled for May 25 after it was deferred from its earlier schedule of May 7 due to bad .

Sunil Sharma, general secretary of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, said on Thursday that the home minister's visit to Kashmir is not political.
“I think the home minister is coming here to review the measures from the security point of view to increase the turnout and create an atmosphere of peace. There is no political activity, but the BJP workers will meet him and discuss the party's organisational matters,” Sharma said.

Immediately after his arrival in the city here on Thursday, Shah interacted with several delegations, including BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir. A Pahari delegation and a delegation of local Sikhs also met Shah.
Local BJP leaders had said Shah would hold a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir as the Lok Sabha elections will be followed by the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19. However, there was no official word on it.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir might witness assembly elections after the yatra as the Supreme Court has given a deadline of September 30 to the Centre for holding these polls. (Agencies)

