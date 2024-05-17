back to top
Jammu And Kashmir | Five Injured In Bus-Truck Collision Near Katra

, May 17: At least five passengers suffered injuries on Friday when a bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on Chamba-Udhampur road near Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and , police said.
A police team and locals nearby immediately swung into action and started the rescue operation.
“The passengers with critical injuries were referred to the Government Medical College Jammu while others were treated at Katra hospital,” said the police.
A case has been registered and investigation is underwa

