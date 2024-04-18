back to top
Search
InternationalDubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly...
International

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly Reopen

By: Northlines

Date:

The city of Dubai experienced record-breaking rainfall over the past few days, resulting in major disruptions across the region. Flooding washed over roadways and left many vehicles stranded, while flight operations faced ongoing delays.

Dubai airport reported that between Monday and Tuesday, the area saw over a year and a half's worth of rainfall accumulate. Meteorological data recorded at the airport tallied 142mm of rain on Tuesday alone, shattering the average yearly total of 94.7mm. Experts described the downpour as an “historic event”.

Floodwaters rose rapidly, trapping cars and forcing some drivers to hastily abandon their vehicles. One local told a newspaper it was heartbreaking to watch as the water level swelled, ultimately swallowing their car. Rescue operations worked tirelessly to help impacted families reach shelter.

At the airport, inbound flights were able to use one terminal for arrival, but numerous other flights faced delays or disruptions. Officials advised passengers to check directly with airlines for up-to-date information. Emergency crews also worked to pump floodwaters off runways to allow operations to safely resume.

Government leaders focused on citizen safety, directing support for affected households. Teams assisted with temporary relocation until flood risks subsided. Researchers will now study infrastructure for improvements to handle extreme precipitation. Remote work also continues for most federal employees.

Despite cleanup efforts, scattered showers remain possible in the coming days. Forecasts predict a few cloudy periods asconditions stabilize. However, Dubai looks to regain normalcy as flooding gradually recedes across the cosmopolitan city on the Persian Gulf.

Previous article
Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study
Next article
ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for the rape and murder of 5-year-old Georgia girl, Kamarie Holland

Northlines Northlines -
Jeremy Williams was sentenced by Russell County Circuit Court...

Family of Mizzou senior Riley Strain suspects foul play after his body is discovered in river

Northlines Northlines -
The family of deceased University of Missouri senior Riley...

Mother and daughter found deceased after car crash in Texas ends search

Northlines Northlines -
Tragic end for missing mother and daughter found deceased...

Boy’s father denies prior knowledge of extremism after Sydney church attack

Northlines Northlines -
A disturbing attack that saw a 16-year-old boy stab...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty,...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not...

Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for...