Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly Reopen

The city of Dubai experienced record-breaking rainfall over the past few days, resulting in major disruptions across the region. Flooding washed over roadways and left many vehicles stranded, while flight operations faced ongoing delays.

Dubai airport reported that between Monday and Tuesday, the area saw over a year and a half's worth of rainfall accumulate. Meteorological data recorded at the airport tallied 142mm of rain on Tuesday alone, shattering the average yearly total of 94.7mm. Experts described the downpour as an “historic weather event”.

Floodwaters rose rapidly, trapping cars and forcing some drivers to hastily abandon their vehicles. One local told a newspaper it was heartbreaking to watch as the water level swelled, ultimately swallowing their car. Rescue operations worked tirelessly to help impacted families reach shelter.

At the airport, inbound flights were able to use one terminal for arrival, but numerous other flights faced delays or disruptions. Officials advised passengers to check directly with airlines for up-to-date information. Emergency crews also worked to pump floodwaters off runways to allow operations to safely resume.

Government leaders focused on citizen safety, directing support for affected households. Teams assisted with temporary relocation until flood risks subsided. Researchers will now study infrastructure for improvements to handle extreme precipitation. Remote work also continues for most federal employees.

Despite cleanup efforts, scattered showers remain possible in the coming days. Forecasts predict a few cloudy periods asconditions stabilize. However, Dubai looks to regain normalcy as flooding gradually recedes across the cosmopolitan city on the Persian Gulf.