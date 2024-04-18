back to top
Search
IndiaNestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: The baby-food brands sold by global giant Nestle in contain high levels of added sugar, while such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany Switzerland, and other developed nations, an investigation by Public Eye, a Swiss organisation and the Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) has revealed.

Findings showed that in India, all Cerelac baby products contain an average of nearly three grams of sugar per serving. The same product is being sold with no added sugar in Germany and the UK, while in Ethiopia and Thailand, it contains nearly six grams, the study said.

The report said that Nestle adds sugar to infant milk and cereal products in several countries which is a violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases. Violations were found only in Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

However, a Nestle India Ltd spokesperson said the company has reduced the total amount of added sugars in its infant cereals portfolio by 30 per cent over the past five years and it continues to “review” and “reformulate” products to reduce them further. “We believe in the nutritional quality of our products for early childhood and prioritise using high-quality ingredients.”

On Wednesday, the leading UK paper The Guardian reported that the Swiss food giant adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in “poorer countries”. It cited data from Public Eye and IBFAN that examined Nestle baby food brands sold in these markets. Public Eye examined 115 products sold in Nestle's main markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America across two key brands—Cerelac and Nodi.

In India, all Cerelac baby cereal products examined by Public Eye contained added sugar—on average nearly three gm per serving.

“Almost all the Cerelac infant cereals examined contain added sugar—nearly four grams per serving on average, equal to roughly a sugar cube—although they are targeted at babies from six months of age. The highest amount—7.3 grams per serving—was detected in a product sold in the Philippines,” the report said.

WHO expert Nigel Rollins was cited in media reports as saying that “this is a double standard that cannot be justified”.

Previous article
Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for the rape and murder of 5-year-old Georgia girl, Kamarie Holland
Next article
Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly Reopen
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday...

Process of filling forms for grant of Rs 1,500 to women can continue in Himachal: Poll panel

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla: The Election Commission has given the go ahead...

BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress, DPAP mount challenge in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: The high-voltage electioneering came to an end on...

Aamir Khan Deepfake Video: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against Unnamed Person

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 18 : The Mumbai Police have registered...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty,...

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads...

Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for...